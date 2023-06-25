Champion Rewind Series - Barbe Girls Golf

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Barbe girls’ golf team is this year’s Division 1 state champs making it their third straight title.

“When you’re trying to repeat everyone is gunning for you, you know everybody knows what you had in the past two years and everybody’s trying to beat you and you have a target on your back and they it just didn’t phase them it didn’t phase them it’s what they did it didn’t matter what anyone else did so they played well that’s all they cared about,” Barbe Head Coach, Bob Corley said.

The team was led by seniors Isabella Callaba and Isabella Bradley who have been playing together since middle school with the addition of freshman Mattie Purgahn, the three of them were a powerhouse and won the state tournament by 44 strokes.

“I was like it’s my senior year why stress, I’ll play good for my team but I knew my other two teammates were really solid so no matter what I was just comfortable so whenever I went out there I was just playing my comfortable game just full swinging, feeling good,” Callaba said.

They may have dominated on the course that day but Bradley had to overcome a lot to end her high school career on a high note.

“I was actually diagnosed with a rare disease so that made it hard because you weren’t really supposed to be in the sunlight but it was really cool because god healed me and I was able to compete at state and have my strength fully back,” Bradley said.

With the Bella’s now departing, Purgahn hopes to maintain that same level of success in the years to come.

“It was kind of nerve-wracking because I want to be as good as they were and keep the status going because they haven’t lost since middle school so I want to help them keep that record and continue that later on,” Purghan said.

Callaba will be playing collegiate golf at Newman University in Kansas and as for Bradley, she will be cheering at McNeese State University.

