Calcasieu Police Jury helps Lake Charles residents buy a home

By Emma Oertling
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s National Homeownership Month.

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, in conjunction with the Louisiana Housing Corporation, invited locals Saturday to a “Building Tomorrow Together” Homeownership Fair at the Allen P. August Multipurpose Annex in Lake Charles.

The fair served to encourage and assist people in the journey of buying their first home.

Presentations were held, giving insight into programs to help first-time homeowners and tips for the future.

“There is always a need,” Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Human Services housing supervisor Alyssa Hebert said. “I know home ownership can seem daunting, so our agency is here to help put those pieces to the puzzle together for you. We do offer home buyer counseling at our agency, and we help build your team of professionals on the path to home ownership.”

