Authorities release new information on deadly crash

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department has released new information involving a single-vehicle accident that occurred Friday, June 23.

The crash happened just before 7:06 p.m. on Friday, when police received a call for service on I-10 W at at the 210 split going toward Westlake.

Upon their arrival, officers said their investigation revealed the driver, who was identified as Ryan Marcus O’Brien of St. Martinville, lost control of his vehicle, resulting in it colliding with the center barrier. This impact caused his vehicle to flip.

O’Brien succumbed to his injuries from the collision.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.