7-In-Seven Countdown - Top SWLA HS Football Rivalries: Leesville/DeRidder

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The football rivalry between Leesville and DeRidder is arguably second to none with years of great community memories behind it.

Head coach of the Leesville Wampus Cats Robert Causey is a huge fan of rivalries and believes that every single high school in America should have a rivalry like they do with DeRidder.

Well, you know really I think every football program needs to have a rivalry, everybody should have one game you circle on the schedule, and it’s what the communities build toward because it gives you something that you can buy in, whether you have a great season or your season is not going the way you wanted to,” said Coach Causey. “You have that one game that can tie everybody together in your community and for Leesville, it’s Deridder, it’s been that way long before I was here and our goal is to keep the rivalry going and it’s something that both communities can hang their hat on, something they can look forward to.”

DeRidder head coach Brad Parmley is a fan of history and made it clear that the rivalry his team has with Leesville is as fun as it gets.

It’s a fun game to be a part of, it’s been going on for. A long, long time with two good communities, and two good football teams for a long time and I have a lot of respect for Coach Causey,” said Coach Parmley “We’re excited about the year and excited about that game, it’s fun to be a part of and it’s always a great atmosphere, our kids look forward to it, the community looks forward to it, and we’re looking forward to a good game this year.”

Last 10 matchups:

2022: 42-15 Leesville

2021: 49-41 Leesville

2019: 24-21 DeRidder

2018: 26-7 Leesville

2017: 27-0 Leesville

2016: 42-28 Leesville

2015: 56-20 DeRidder

2014: 21-6 Leesville

2013: 36-7 DeRidder

2012: 49-0 DeRidder

The rivalry is set to continue this year on October 13th with DeRidder trying to get back on the winning side of things, while Leesville is looking to make it three in a row against the Dragons.

