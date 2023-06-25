1 killed in single motorcycle crash, troopers say

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police Troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle that left one person dead on the afternoon of Sunday, June 25.

Claudia Barraza, 47, of Rayne was driving a 2019 Can-Am Ryker headed south on LA 1 near LA 943 in Ascension Parish. For reasons unknown, Barraza ran off the road to the right, entered a ditch, and struck an embankment. The impact caused Barraza to be ejected from her motorcycle, officials said.

Troopers said Barraza was wearing a DOT approved helmet, but sustained serious injuries from the crash. She was transported to a hospital where she later died.

As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

