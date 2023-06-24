50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - June 23, 2023

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - June 23, 2023, booking report from Calcasieu Correctional Center.

  • Matthew Brian Hogan, 28, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; aggravated flight from an officer; simple burglary; theft less than $1,000 (3 counts); simple burglary (3 counts); revocation of parole; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less).
  • Mary Augustine Charles, 56, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; Schedule II possession.
  • Walter Nathaniel Robinson, 43, Lake Charles: Drug paraphernalia (2 counts); failure to register as a sex offender.
  • Reginald Dwayne Gordon, 51, Lake Charles: Probation detainer; Schedule II possession; drug paraphernalia.
  • Demark Antoine Kennedy, 29, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; theft less than $1,000.
  • Demarkus Gencie Joseph, 24, Lake Charles: Misdemeanor sexual battery; sexual battery.
  • Dontre Geraud Edwards, 26, Lake Charles: Third-degree rape.
  • William Bruce Hooper, 54, Lake Charles: Simple battery.
  • Tiffany Rutledge Howard, 49, Spring, Texas: Instate detainer.
  • John Harold Clemons, 63, Sulphur: Theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000.
  • Rinnie Larmond Thomas, 46, DeRidder: Second-degree battery.
  • Jason Scott Hutchinson, 39, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000; simple burglary.

