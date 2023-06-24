Lacassine 16-year-old claims Talk Meet title at Farm Bureau Convention

Kinzie Brassell, a 16-year-old student at Lacassine High School, won the Talk Meet Contest at the 101st Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation Convention in New Orleans, on Friday, June 23. (Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Kinzie Brassell, a 16-year-old student at Lacassine High School, won the Talk Meet Contest at the 101st Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation Convention in New Orleans, on Friday, June 23.

Brassell bested 10 other contestants. Each gave a 5-minute or shorter speech on the following topic: How can Farm Bureau support young people to ensure the future of agriculture?

Brassell spoke about programs Farm Bureau has implemented, including Ag in the Classroom, scholarships and the Young Farmers and Ranchers program in an effort to reach younger farmers.

She then highlighted another issue the Farm Bureau is addressing: The mental health of farmers through the “Farm State of Mind” resource initiative.

“The ‘Farm State of Mind’ resource gives our farmers and ranchers an outlet and ‘safe place’ to open up about the challenges they face as producers,” Brassell said. “Mental health is a struggle among people of all ages and youth grapple with it every day.”

Brassell said making mental health a priority not only supports farmers of today, but also the young people who will be the future of agriculture and farmers of tomorrow.

“Farm Bureau is working tirelessly in many aspects to ensure that our state, country and world will be fed, clothed and sheltered for years to come,” she said. “Farm Bureau realizes the importance of supporting young people, because if we don’t advocate for the future of agriculture, there will be no future for us.”

Brassell is the daughter of Mattie and Johnnie Brassell. She has shown swine in area livestock shows since the fifth grade, and recently began showing dairy cows. She earns money to pay for her pigs and feed by tutoring other students. She is currently serving her second term as president of Area 3, Louisiana Future Farmers of America.

Brassell won $250 for her first-place finish and gave her speech during a break in the Talent Contest before heading to Pensacola, Florida for a national dance competition on June 24.

Finishing second in the contest and claiming a $150 prize was Colton Conley from Natchitoches. Claire Harrington, from Lafayette, finished third and received a $100 prize.

