Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - I-10 West is closed at the I-210 split going toward Westlake after a deadly crash, according to state police.

The crash happened at milepost 33, police said. Traffic at milepost 34 is being diverted to 210 West.

The I-10 West on-ramp at Hwy 171 is also closed. No word on when the interstate will be reopened.

I-10 West is closed at US 171 due to an accident. Congestion is approaching 2 miles. Use an alternate route — Lake Charles Traffic (@LC_Traffic) June 24, 2023

