FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A hot and dry pattern is back and likely to last through the week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An even hotter and drier pattern is getting underway across Southwest Louisiana. Upper-level high pressure that has been bottled up to the west is starting to move in, and will move even closer Sunday and throughout the week ahead. This means temperatures will return to the low/mid 90′s away from the coastline on Sunday. And with humidity that will remain in place, heat indices will return to triple digits, likely approaching the 110-degree mark in some areas north of I-10. And there won’t be much rain around to provide relief either. So be sure to use extra caution if you plan to spend time outdoors. This includes staying hydrated, wearing light-colored clothing if possible, and heading indoors of you feel yourself starting to overheat.

Heat indices will return to the 100-110 degree range Sunday afternoon. (KPLC)

This pattern will not change much as we start the work week. In fact, that high-pressure system is slated to move even closer to the area by the middle of the week. This means temperatures will likely rise into the mid 90′s along I-10 by Wednesday, with some areas north of the interstate possibly reaching triple digits for high temperatures! So you’ll want to keep using hot weather precautions throughout the week ahead. The storm track will remain north of the area during this time, and barring any stray disturbances nearby, we are likely to stay dry at least until next weekend.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Meanwhile in the tropics, Tropical Storm Bret has degenerated into a tropical wave in the Caribbean. Cindy continues on a northwestward track, that is likely to bring it north of the Lesser Antilles and away from the lower 48. So it remains NOT a threat to SWLA.

- Max Lagano

