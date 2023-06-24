Cleanup of dilapidated Calcasieu Parish houses to take 2-3 more years

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - They are neighborhood eyesores – old houses in ruins since Hurricane Laura. Calcasieu Parish will soon notify a new batch of landowners that their property may get condemned.

Maybe the landowner has died or moved away. There are many reasons badly deteriorating houses continue to sit in ruins. To some people, it seems like nobody is doing anything.

“Since the hurricane nobody’s ever done anything. They came and got a couple things out of there that were salvageable, but other than that they’ve never done anything with it. And the parish won’t do anything. They’ve been out here 100 times to look at it, but they don’t do anything,” said Floyd Martz, who lives in rural Calcasieu south of Lake Charles.

Martz tries to keep his home looking nice, but what used to be a home across the street amounts to wreckage.

“It’s a bad eyesore, it’s really a bad eyesore. Everybody tries to keep the yard up, everything like that and then you got this,” said Martz.

The parish cannot just clean up these places without going through all the legal steps as Police Juror Judd Bares explains.

“Proper notice to the landowner, at so many days we have to advertise that. ‘Hey man, we’re looking for you, not to get you in trouble. You need to clean your stuff up. If not, this is the result. It will be condemned,’” Bares said.

If the landowner still does nothing, the parish will hire a contractor to do it.

“We clean it up and the owner gets that bill on their tax roll. It will get cleaned up,” said Bares. One way or another, the landowner will have to pay the bill.

Meanwhile, Martz laments, “You don’t want to have company over and have them look at that. It’s just bad.”

It’s expected to take another two to three years to get rid of all the dilapidated houses in Calcasieu Parish.

