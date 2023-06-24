Authorities offer tips to prevent hot car deaths during summer heat

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It can happen any time of the year, but leaving a child in an unattended vehicle is especially dangerous as we head into the summer months.

In as little as 10 minutes, temperatures can rise 20 degrees.

“The temperature rises really quickly and can be deadly to children,” Cmdr. Gene Pittman with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

About 40 children die from heatstroke each year, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

A child’s body temperature rises three to five times faster than that of an adult. Heatstroke begins when the core body temperature reaches 104 degrees. A child can die when the temperature reaches 107 degrees.

Pittman said parents should never leave children unattended in a vehicle. In fact, it’s a law in Louisiana for children under six years old.

“Depending how old and how capable they are, if they are able to get out of the car seat, or if they are a little bit older, five or six, they may put the car in drive,” Pittman said. “They may roll themselves up in the windows if you have the windows cracked.”

He said parents and caregivers should make a routine. Put something in the back seat, such as a purse, that reminds you to always check that area.

“Anything that you have to bring into work with you need to check the back seat for,” Pittman said. “That way you realize, and you know your child is in the backseat, is a good practice.”

A first offense for leaving a child under six in a vehicle unattended can result in a misdemeanor, a fine and possibly jail time.

A second offense is a felony and could result in prison time.

