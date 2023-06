Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert is sworn in by his father as president of the Louisiana Sheriff's Association. (Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert was sworn in Friday as president of the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association.

Hebert, who took office in 2012, was sworn in by his father.

Hebert was previously 1st vice president of the Sheriff’s Association.

Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert during his swearing-in ceremony as president of the Louisiana Sheriff's Association. (Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office)

