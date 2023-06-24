50/50 Thursdays
7-In-Seven Countdown - Top SWLA HS Football Rivalries: LaGrange/Washington Marion

By Justin Margolius
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -The LaGrange vs. Washington Marion rivalry is a historic game in the city of Lake Charles with generations of families involved in its rich tradition.

The new head coach of the LaGrange Gators Idaibi Ogbanga is thrilled that he gets to coach at his alma mater, and with that understands just how important this rivalry is.

“Honestly it still hasn’t set in yet to be able to coach back at the school I actually played at and to walk on the field, I’m just like truly blessed to be able to be back home,” said Coach Ogbanga. “There’s so much pride in LaGrange and at Washington Marion, the fan base is huge and this game gives you the bragging rights for the city so we just want to keep our kids focused to try to win the game and we have to make sure that we stay level headed and commit to the execution of what we are doing.”

Head coach of Washington Marion Jules Sullen has worked with Ogbanga when the pair worked on the Mcneese football staff, and Ogbanga made it clear just how much he respects Sullen as a coach.

“Coach Sullen is just a class act, he works hard, he gets the kids going, he’s such a good motivator, and I know he’s going to be mentally prepared for everything, so we got to make sure that we’re on the same page as him,” said Ogbanga.

Last 10 Meetings (Dating back to 2013):

  • 2022: 30-16 LaGrange
  • 2021: 34-6 Washington Marion
  • 2020: 28-6 Washington Marion
  • 2017: 29-0 LaGrange
  • 2016: 37-6 LaGrange
  • 2015: 49-12 LaGrange
  • 2014: 26-14 LaGrange
  • 2013: 34-6 LaGrange
  • 2012: 34-6 Washington Marion
  • 2011: 40-12 LaGrange

LaGrange took last year’s matchup 30-16 and is trying to make it two in a row against Washington Marion, while Washington Marion is trying to get back to their winning ways after beating LaGrange two out of the last three seasons.

