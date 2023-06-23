50/50 Thursdays
Wounded veteran gets new mortgage-free home in Ragley

By Amma Siriboe
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Ragley, LA (KPLC) - One Army veteran was in for a sweet surprise this afternoon when he open the doors to his new home for the first time.

“Wow, holy cow, look at the floor, this is gorgeous,” homeowner Jonathan Sultan said as he got his first look at the house.

“I feel incredibly lucky and incredibly blessed. This is a life-changing experience,” he said.

After a long, rigorous process, Sultan was elected by the Military Warriors Support Foundation to be gifted a mortgage-free home.

“We serve combat-wounded veterans and Gold Star spouses in all 50 states,” Director Allison Peterson said.

Sultan joined the Army in 2006, aiming to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather, who fought in World War II. He traveled from base to base, and in 2007 he was wounded in action while supporting combat operations in Afghanistan.

He received a Purple Heart for his injuries. Eventually retiring from the US Army in 2008, Sultan said he would do it all over again if he had to.

“Absolutely, the journey is hard but it’s worth it, and the sacrifice matters. The effort matters,” he said.

Sultan offers words of encouragement to his fellow veterans who may be struggling.

“Take care of your mental health, invest in yourself, there’s a lot of resources out there, veteran services, the VA, I live I really advise taking advantage of that.”

He said he still trying to wrap his mind around the blessing. Sultan only asks one thing from any new guests:

“Shoes off, take your shoes off at the door, don’t track the mud in.”

As part of the program, Sultan will receive a three-year family and financial mentoring to assist with this transitioning process.

For more information about the Military Warriors Support Foundation, CLICK HERE.

