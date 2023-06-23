50/50 Thursdays
Video of alleged child abuse at Metairie daycare emerges online; parents outraged

By Natasha Robin
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A Metairie daycare center faces a wave of public outrage and an ongoing investigation after a video depicting disturbing incidents of alleged child abuse circulated widely on social media.

The Little Red Schoolhouse, responsible for operating the Little Red Cottage, is now at the center of a firestorm as parents demand immediate action.

“Disturbing...disgusting, upsetting. I mean, I was just fuming with anger,” said one parent.

Parents, alarmed and outraged by the footage, are demanding answers and accountability. The scenes captured on film show a crying child, seemingly desperate for help, while the teacher neglects her duties, absorbed in her smartphone.

The alleged abuse has left viewers appalled and deeply concerned for the welfare of their own children.

The Little Red Schoolhouse emailed parents, acknowledging that a teacher had disciplined a child in a manner inconsistent with the school’s policies and regulations.

The email stated that the teacher responsible for the incident had been promptly removed from the campus and terminated from their position. However, the school did not specify which of the teachers seen in the videos had faced termination, raising doubts about the effectiveness of their response.

Skeptical of the school’s claims that the incident was isolated, parents are now questioning the prevalence of such abuse and calling for greater accountability.

“If someone is filming this, I don’t know who filmed it, obviously, but if someone filmed it, it’s probably not the first time.”

The Department of Child and Family Services sent two workers to the Little Red Schoolhouse, although they have yet to confirm whether it was part of an ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has been alerted to the incident after someone reported it and submitted the videos as evidence. The Sheriff’s Office has assigned its Special Victims Unit to thoroughly review the case and determine the facts surrounding the alleged abuse.

“I think any parent who has had to make the difficult decision of seeking child care from a stranger knows how challenging that is and how hard it is to entrust someone else with your child, let alone a stranger. So I think I, along with plenty of other parents, is frightened to think this is happening in our own community at a highly regarded daycare here.”

Many parents who contacted Fox 8 would not talk on camera but told us they find the videos disturbing and they say they want a full investigation into what happened inside the daycare.

