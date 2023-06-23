Vernon Parish man airlifted to trauma center following Hwy 117 crash

KISATCHIE, La. (KALB) - A Vernon Parish man suffered moderate non-life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash around 9:16 p.m. on Thursday night.

The crash happened on Hwy 117, just north of Kisatchie.

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office said a 54-year-old Leesville man was driving a 2001 Ford Ranger when he exited the road and traveled through the ditch, striking a culvert, and overturned, resting on its top.

First responders were able to free the driver from the crash and he was airlifted to a regional trauma center for his injuries.

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, Louisiana State Police, Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #4 Rescue, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS, US Forest Service, Provencal Police and Air Evac Lifeteam responded to the crash.

