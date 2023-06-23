Tommy White walks-off No. 1 Wake Forest; LSU advances to CWS Final

OMAHA, Neb. (WAFB) - It was a duel between two of the top pitchers in the nation, featuring Paul Skenes for LSU and Rhett Lowder for Wake Forest, in an elimination game at the College World Series.

LSU’s Tommy White, one of the top RBI producers in the country, walked-off No. 1 Wake Forest in the bottom of the 11th inning on a two-run homer to left field to break a 0-0 tie and give the Tigers the 2-0 win.

In the bottom of the second inning, Skenes struck out Danny Corona to tie Ben McDonald with 202 strikeouts in a single season and then Skenes broke the record by striking out Justin Johnson. Skenes now holds the single-season SEC and LSU record for strikeouts with 209.

Skenes finished the game after going eight scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and one walk.

Long Live King Skenes@Paul_Skenes is the new record-holder for SEC and LSU strikeouts in a season with 203 pic.twitter.com/pRWjHxrXNH — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 22, 2023

Wake Forest threatened in the top of the eighth inning after drawing a lead-off walk followed by an executed bunt to advance the runner to second. However, Tre’ Morgan made an amazing defensive play on a safety squeeze attempt and threw the runner out at home to prevent the Demon Deacons from scoring.

TM ➡️ AM



📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/fQtmEY9vj7 — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 23, 2023

In the bottom of the eighth inning, the Tigers threatened as Josh Pearson drew a walk and advanced to second on a bunt from Alex Milazzo. However, Dylan Crews struck out, and following an intentional walk to White, Morgan popped out to center field to end the LSU threat.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.