50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA businesses holding live music, auction fundraiser for Area 337 restaurant after fire

By Amanda Johnson
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Businesspeople around the area are holding a fundraiser tonight in support of a business owner whose restaurant was damaged in a fire.

Area 337 burned during the early morning of May 22. Investigators believe the fire was set intentionally.

A benefit tonight at Crying Eagle Brewing will help owner Gus Garden repair and reopen Area 337. Live performances are set for 5 to 6 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m., and a live auction is scheduled for 6 to 7 p.m.

We reached out to investigators today. They say the arson remains under investigation, and no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
Tickets for this year's home will go on sale June 6th!
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park
Fueling system on fire at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
Fire extinguished at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation

Latest News

A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Arrest made in fatal crash at corner of Common, Bienville streets
SWLA businesses holding live music, auction fundraiser for restaurant Area 337 after fire
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A typical summer day on Saturday with drier, warmer times ahead
Allen Parish School Board deadlocks for the 5th time
Deadlocked Allen School Board meeting Monday to consider interim superintendent