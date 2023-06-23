SWLA businesses holding live music, auction fundraiser for Area 337 restaurant after fire

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Businesspeople around the area are holding a fundraiser tonight in support of a business owner whose restaurant was damaged in a fire.

Area 337 burned during the early morning of May 22. Investigators believe the fire was set intentionally.

A benefit tonight at Crying Eagle Brewing will help owner Gus Garden repair and reopen Area 337. Live performances are set for 5 to 6 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m., and a live auction is scheduled for 6 to 7 p.m.

We reached out to investigators today. They say the arson remains under investigation, and no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.