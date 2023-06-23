SWLA Arrest Report - June. 22, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 22, 2023.

Treyvon Onell Nicholas, 30, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; first offense DWI.

Erin Edward Smith, 41, Bell City: Improper signaling while turning; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; no insurance; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Robin Annette Anderson, 51, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court (3 charges); theft under $1,000.

Kody Blane Mudd, 28, Sulphur: Burglary of an inhabited dwelling; theft under $25,000.

Norman Joseph Miller, 42, Lake Charles: Indecent behavior with juveniles.

Cedric James Pittman Jr., 47, Richmond, TX: Home improvement fraud (2 charges).

Courtlen Oshae Coleman, 26, Lake Charles: Attempted burglary.

Christopher Allen Thompson, 41, Sulphur: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Levi Clint James, 42, DeRidder: Failure to register as a sex offender.

Dung Dihn Vo, 48, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lisa Lanette Killian, 57, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; aggravated assault.

Ervin Khalil Russell, 22, Lake Charles: Negligent carrying of a concealed handgun.

Michael Jacari Francis, 29, Lake Charles: Negligent carrying of a concealed handgun.

Traman Ladon Thibodeaux, 41, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Durrell Damon Cezair, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; owner must secure registration.

