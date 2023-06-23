50/50 Thursdays
Sheriff’s Office: Off-duty deputy involved in crash with bicyclist

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An off-duty Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy struck a bicyclist near U.S. 171 and Fitzenreiter Road Thursday night.

The deputy was driving her unmarked unit when she was involved in the crash around 10 p.m., according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Vincent described the accident as a “not at fault crash.”

Impairment is not suspected, but the deputy submitted to blood toxicology testing, she said.

Vincent referred further questions to the Lake Charles Police Department, which is the investigating agency.

KPLC has reached to police for more information.

The importance of honeybees in our local ecosystem
