50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Saturday is ‘LSU baseball day’

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Saturday, June 24 is “LSU Baseball Day” in Louisiana.

Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin made the proclamation in honor of LSU baseball’s return to the NCAA College World Series Finals for the first time since 2017.

Ardoin is encouraging all Louisianans to wear purple and gold on Saturday to show their support for the Tigers as they look to win their seventh national championship.

LSU’s baseball team is making its eighth appearance in the NCAA tournament finals, and its first appearance since 2017.

The Tigers have a record of 52-16 so far, with players like National Pitcher of the Year Paul Skenes setting the school strikeout record, and both Skenes and Dylan Crews being finalists for the Golden Spikes Award.

RELATED LINKS
LSU punches ticket to CWS Final, social media users react
LSU pitcher Paul Skenes throws to a Wake Forest batter during the fifth inning in a baseball...
Tommy White walks-off No. 1 Wake Forest; LSU advances to CWS Final
LSU's Tommy White (47) is greeted at the plate after his game-winning home run against Wake...

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
Tickets for this year's home will go on sale June 6th!
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park
Fueling system on fire at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
Fire extinguished at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation