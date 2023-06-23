50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Rosetta the McRobot serves McDonald’s customers in Jennings

By Emma Oertling
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jennings, La. (KPLC) - This McDonald’s offers service like no other – Rosetta the McRobot brings customers’ food right to their tables.

At this Jennings restaurant, you can place your order inside and receive a buzzer, and Rosetta will be on her way with your meal.

“We’ve gotten great feedback from it,” said general manager Melinda Crochet. “Our customers love it, our crew people love it. It’s like a part of the family. We even named her Rosetta. She was part of our McDonald’s family, so our customers just feel at ease with her.”

The McRobot is one of five robots that have made their way to fast food service as many restaurants around the country struggle to stay fully staffed.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
Tickets for this year's home will go on sale June 6th!
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park
Fueling system on fire at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
Fire extinguished at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation

Latest News

No one injured in camper fire north of Sulphur
No one injured in camper fire north of Sulphur
No one injured in camper fire north of Sulphur
No injuries reported in camper fire
Rosetta the McRobot serves McDonald's customers in Jennings
Rosetta the McRobot serves McDonald's customers in Jennings
Dominion Life Church holding food giveaway on June 24