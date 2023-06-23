50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Oakdale lifts boil advisory after 2 months

By Amanda Johnson
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Oakdale, La. (KPLC) - Water in the City of Oakdale is safe to drink for the first time in two months.

The city announced a boil advisory in late April due to issues with the aging water system. Residents and businesses prepared for around a month without safe water, and the advisory was extended in late May.

The city installed its new water tank this week, and the boil advisory has been lifted.

Contractors began switching the tie-in lines from the old system to a new storage tank Tuesday.
Contractors began switching the tie-in lines from the old system to a new storage tank Tuesday.(KPLC)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
Tickets for this year's home will go on sale June 6th!
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park
Fueling system on fire at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
Fire extinguished at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation

Latest News

This project is expected to be complete in august.
Construction taking shape in downtown Jennings as part of revitalization project
Oakdale lifts boil advisory after 2 months
Oakdale lifts boil advisory after 2 months
Coast Guard rescues boaters, dog from capsized boat on Sabine Pass
The Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana
Nearly $11.5 million granted to Coushatta to upgrade road