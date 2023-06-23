Oakdale lifts boil advisory after 2 months

Oakdale, La. (KPLC) - Water in the City of Oakdale is safe to drink for the first time in two months.

The city announced a boil advisory in late April due to issues with the aging water system. Residents and businesses prepared for around a month without safe water, and the advisory was extended in late May.

The city installed its new water tank this week, and the boil advisory has been lifted.

Contractors began switching the tie-in lines from the old system to a new storage tank Tuesday. (KPLC)

