No one injured in camper fire north of Sulphur

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Calcasieu Parish, La. (KPLC) - No injuries were reported in a camper fire north of Sulphur this morning.

The Houston River Fire Department responded to a fifth wheel camper fire on Judie Street around 5:40.

The camper was parked close to a home, but firefighters managed to extinguish the fire before it spread to the house. The homeowner was not home at the time of the fire.

Ward 6 Fire District 1, the Sulphur Fire Department, Acadian Ambulance and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

