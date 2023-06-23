No one injured in camper fire north of Sulphur
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Calcasieu Parish, La. (KPLC) - No injuries were reported in a camper fire north of Sulphur this morning.
The Houston River Fire Department responded to a fifth wheel camper fire on Judie Street around 5:40.
The camper was parked close to a home, but firefighters managed to extinguish the fire before it spread to the house. The homeowner was not home at the time of the fire.
Ward 6 Fire District 1, the Sulphur Fire Department, Acadian Ambulance and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.
