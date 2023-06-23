50/50 Thursdays
Nearly $11.5 million granted to Coushatta to upgrade road

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The U.S. Department of Transportation is granting nearly $47 million to South Louisiana from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

$11,416,689 of this federal funding will go to Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana for the engineering design, environmental compliance, right-of-way and construction to upgrade and extend approximately 2.5 miles of CC Bel Road.

The remaining RAISE grant money will be distributed as follows:

Grant AwardedRecipientProject Description
$10,537,789Columbia Port CommissionThis grant will provide federal funding for the construction activities for a Truck Parking Facility located near the inland Port of Columbia, Ouachita River, and LA State Highway 165.
$24,826,905New Orleans Regional Transit AuthorityThis grant will provide federal funding for the construction of a Downtown Transit Center (DTC) for the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (RTA)’s bus and streetcar network.
$71,439,261New Orleans Regional Transit AuthorityFunding for buses and bus facilities

