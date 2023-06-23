Nearly $11.5 million granted to Coushatta to upgrade road
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The U.S. Department of Transportation is granting nearly $47 million to South Louisiana from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
$11,416,689 of this federal funding will go to Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana for the engineering design, environmental compliance, right-of-way and construction to upgrade and extend approximately 2.5 miles of CC Bel Road.
The remaining RAISE grant money will be distributed as follows:
|Grant Awarded
|Recipient
|Project Description
|$10,537,789
|Columbia Port Commission
|This grant will provide federal funding for the construction activities for a Truck Parking Facility located near the inland Port of Columbia, Ouachita River, and LA State Highway 165.
|$24,826,905
|New Orleans Regional Transit Authority
|This grant will provide federal funding for the construction of a Downtown Transit Center (DTC) for the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (RTA)’s bus and streetcar network.
|$71,439,261
|New Orleans Regional Transit Authority
|Funding for buses and bus facilities
