Nearly $11.5 million granted to Coushatta to upgrade road

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The U.S. Department of Transportation is granting nearly $47 million to South Louisiana from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

$11,416,689 of this federal funding will go to Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana for the engineering design, environmental compliance, right-of-way and construction to upgrade and extend approximately 2.5 miles of CC Bel Road.

The remaining RAISE grant money will be distributed as follows:

Grant Awarded Recipient Project Description $10,537,789 Columbia Port Commission This grant will provide federal funding for the construction activities for a Truck Parking Facility located near the inland Port of Columbia, Ouachita River, and LA State Highway 165. $24,826,905 New Orleans Regional Transit Authority This grant will provide federal funding for the construction of a Downtown Transit Center (DTC) for the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (RTA)’s bus and streetcar network. $71,439,261 New Orleans Regional Transit Authority Funding for buses and bus facilities

