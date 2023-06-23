50/50 Thursdays
LSU, Florida get ready to battle in MCWS Finals

LSU head coach Jay Johnson was joined by Cade Beloso, Dylan Crews, and Tre' Morgan to talk about facing Florida in the MCWS Finals.
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WAFB) - LSU and Florida are the last two teams standing in the 2023 NCAA Men’s College World Series.

Both head coaches and some of their players fielded questions from sports journalists to preview the big matchup.

The Tigers (52-16) and Gators (53-15) will face each other for Game 1 on Saturday, June 24, at 6 p.m.

