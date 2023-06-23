50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

LifeShare Blood Center to hold annual “United We Give” blood drive

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we head into the Independence Day holiday, LifeShare Blood Center is giving residents the chance to help support the community’s blood supply needs and earn a chance to receive some prizes.

The annual “United We Give” blood drive encouraged donors to donate blood which hospitals depend on.

Everyone who donates during the drive will receive a “United We Give” t-shirt and a $10 gift card from Raising Cane’s.

The blood drive will be on the following days:

  • Friday, June 30 - 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, July 1 - 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Sunday, July 2 - 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Monday, July 3 - 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
Tickets for this year's home will go on sale June 6th!
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park
Fueling system on fire at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
Fire extinguished at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation

Latest News

Afternoon temperatures Friday
First Alert Forecast: Last day for better rain Friday, hot and dry heading into next week
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office
Sheriff’s Office: Off-duty deputy involved in crash with bicyclist
The importance of honeybees in our local ecosystem
The importance of honeybees in our local ecosystem
The importance of honeybees in our local ecosystem
The importance of honeybees in our local ecosystem