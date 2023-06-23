LifeShare Blood Center to hold annual “United We Give” blood drive
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we head into the Independence Day holiday, LifeShare Blood Center is giving residents the chance to help support the community’s blood supply needs and earn a chance to receive some prizes.
The annual “United We Give” blood drive encouraged donors to donate blood which hospitals depend on.
Everyone who donates during the drive will receive a “United We Give” t-shirt and a $10 gift card from Raising Cane’s.
The blood drive will be on the following days:
- Friday, June 30 - 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Saturday, July 1 - 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Sunday, July 2 - 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Monday, July 3 - 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
