The importance of honeybees in our local ecosystem

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Have you heard the buzz about national pollinators week? While some people are afraid of bees, we spoke to a local beekeeper who explained just how beneficial to the food we eat.

Nola Ducote lives in Sulphur and spends most of her days tending to European honey bees.

“I really enjoy beekeeping,” said Ducote. “Pollinators are very important to you, know our world. One-third of every mouth full of food that we eat is contributed to a pollinator.”

She explains that when bees pollinate, they move pollen from plant to plant. It’s the first step in generating seeds and developing new plants.

Ducote says her beekeeping started as a way to help tend her garden. But it required lots of research and studying to get where she is now.

“I kind of started in learning about bees, their society, and how they do things...They’re just amazing.”

She says keeping them alive is important not just for the bee’s sake, but for our own survival as well.

“If we continue killing off our pollinators...and that’s just not, you know, honeybees, but all insects, the butterflies...the moss...we would end up with a food shortage.”

By keeping her bees right in her backyard with her garden full of vegetables, the bees are allowed to do what they do best, pollinate.

“We started with one hive and we are now up to two 35 hives.”

When it’s time for an inspection, Ducote gears up and makes sure that the bees are happy, healthy, and on track for the season. She even wears a suit to help protect her from bees while they inspect their hive.

“I may spend an hour or two out in a hive. You know going hive to hive doing some inspections.”

But keeping the bees busy isn’t her only goal. Ducote also wants to educate others about the importance of these little buzzing honey-makers.

