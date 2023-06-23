Former NFL player Deshazor Everett hosts football camp in DeRidder

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The sixth annual DeRidder High School Skills Camp hosted by former NFL Player Deshazor Everett was held at Cecil Doyle Memorial Stadium on Thursday and saw multiple young aspiring football players show up to learn from a plethora of successful football players.

The camp was split out into two sessions that saw 5-10-year old players take the field from 8 AM-12 PM, and then 11-17 year old players finished off the day from 1 PM-4 PM.

Everett, who is a DeRidder football alum, made it clear that he loves to give back to the youth the same way people gave back to him when he started his football journey.

“For me to have the support of the community is just so important, and with that hopefully we can continue to bring great things to the community and continue to have this grow as we have in the previous years, that’s our goal,” said Everett. “Every year we want to make it bigger and better and I think with the community, we’ve been able to accomplish that as you can see we had a great turnout and I just want to give my full effort and the knowledge that I’ve gained and let them go out there and just have fun with it.”

Everett’s mom Monica Bolden had a first-hand seat to her son’s football career and was adamant about the importance of giving children the same experience that her son had in youth sports.

“It has been a great experience through these years to watch him from youth football on up, just grinding, working hard, and always pushing towards his dreams, and this is one of them, he loves the children, and he loved the game,” said Bolden. “Having guys like this around the youth shows you can do anything, never quit, and just keep up with what you’re doing on a daily from little on up.”

The camp finished with an award ceremony that saw a few of the athletes receive trophies for their effort throughout the day, and Everett told us that he can’t wait to bring the camp back in 2024.

