FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A typical summer day on Saturday with drier, warmer times ahead

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we head into the weekend, we are about to turn the page to an even warmer and drier pattern. Starting Saturday, high pressure that has been bottled up to the west will begin a trek back towards the region. This will help to keep rain chances low, though a passing disturbance may still set off a few scattered showers or storms. Outside of any rain, we’ll have partly cloudy skies with temps that quickly warm again into the low and mid 90′s. And with some humidity still hanging around, that will help heat indices surpass triple digits for many, with some locations possibly reaching near 110 degrees. So if you’re planning on being outdoors, be sure to take it easy and stay hydrated. Wearing light colored clothing will also be a good idea if possible, and it will be for much of the week ahead.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

On that note, next week looks even warmer and quite dry. That high-pressure system begins to move even closer and intensify a little. As it does, that will reduce rain chances even more on Sunday. High’s again will reach at least the low and mid 90′s, with some upper 90′s in our northern parishes.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Then this pattern stays in place into next week. High temperatures could even come close or meet triple digits north of I-10, with heat indices around 100 degrees possible during the week. So if you plan to be outside next week, you will want to use extra caution if you do head outdoors for an extended period of time.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

In the Atlantic, we still are watching tropical storms Bret and Cindy. Bret is weakening as of Friday afternoon, thanks to meeting increasing wind shear and will likely dissipate over the weekend in the Caribbean. Meanwhile Cindy is located east of the Lesser Antilles and traveling to the northwest. That track is slated to bring the storm north of the Islands, making neither storm is a threat to SW Louisiana.

- Max Lagano

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.