First Alert Forecast: Last day for better rain Friday, hot and dry heading into next week

By Joseph Enk
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Showers and storms are expected to continue Friday in SWLA. A frontal boundary still remains over our region and high pressure still backed off to the east is leaving the opportunity open for shower and storms to develop throughout the day. Any disturbances riding the Jetstream into our area will contribute to storm development as well. If you have any outdoor plans, you will want to keep a close eye on the radar or the weather app as we will be expecting similar conditions to yesterday. Locally heavy rainfall is possible as a few larger storms develop, but we’re not expecting a washout by any means. Some of those larger storms could turn strong with gusty winds or hail, consistent with a summertime pattern. That said, we do not have a raised risk of severe weather for the afternoon.

Highs are likely to return to the low 90′s this afternoon, slightly cooler for areas that get rain and storms. Heat indices might touch 100° for some places.

Afternoon temperatures Friday
Afternoon temperatures Friday(KPLC)

This weekend, low pressure will gradually weaken allowing high pressure to build back into our region. A passing disturbance might help created a few lingering showers Saturday but generally this means a return to conditions similar to last week with very low rain chances and high humidity. There is some indication that high pressure could be stronger this week, meaning temperatures could be even hotter than we saw last week. We will likely see the return of several heat advisories, so remember to stay hydrated and limit time outdoors if you get overheated.

Hot and dry weather returning for the weekend into the start of next week
Hot and dry weather returning for the weekend into the start of next week(KPLC)

In the tropics, we are watching the progress of Tropical Storm Bret over the Lesser Antilles, as well as Tropical Storm Cindy in the Central Atlantic. Neither of these pose any threat to SWLA at this time. Check the Hurricane Center for more info on these systems.

