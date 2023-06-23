50/50 Thursdays
Deadlocked Allen School Board meeting Monday to consider interim superintendent

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - With no movement in the deadlocked vote for superintendent, the Allen Parish School Board will meet to vote for an interim superintendent.

The School Board will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. on Monday, June 26, to “accept nominations and vote for an interim superintendent.”

The board is considering an interim superintendent because it cannot come to an agreement on who should be the next superintendent. The eight-member panel has voted seven times with each vote ending in a 4-4 tie between Instructional Supervisor Brad Soileau and Transportation Supervisor Kenney Courville.

Board members Pete Cavenah, Greg Monceaux, Carolyn Manuel, and Kevin Tyler have cast their votes for Courville, while Sally Moreaux, Cathy Farris, Karen Reed, and Carleen Mahfaffey voted for Soileau.

No date has been set for another vote for superintendent, nor is there a date set for re-interviews.

