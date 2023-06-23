50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Dallas visits Los Angeles on 4-game road skid

Dallas comes into a matchup against Los Angeles as losers of four road games in a row
Dallas Wings
Dallas Wings(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dallas Wings (6-6, 4-2 Western Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (5-7, 4-6 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Wings -1.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas will aim to stop its four-game road slide when the Wings take on Los Angeles.

The Sparks have gone 4-6 against Western Conference teams. Los Angeles is sixth in the WNBA with 19.5 assists per game led by Jordin Canada averaging 5.5.

The Wings are 4-2 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas leads the WNBA with 38.3 rebounds per game led by Satou Sabally averaging 10.4.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Sparks won 79-61 in the last meeting on June 14. Dearica Hamby led the Sparks with 23 points, and Kalani Brown led the Wings with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nneka Ogwumike is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 9.7 rebounds for the Sparks.

Arike Ogunbowale is averaging 23.3 points, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Wings.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 4-6, averaging 76.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Wings: 4-6, averaging 84.6 points, 38.8 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.7 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: Lexie Brown: out (illness), Layshia Clarendon: out (foot), Chiney Ogwumike: out (foot), Nia Clouden: out (knee), Jasmine Thomas: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
Tickets for this year's home will go on sale June 6th!
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park
Fueling system on fire at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
Fire extinguished at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation

Latest News

Houston Dynamo
Ulfarsson and the Houston Dynamo visit Austin
Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung jogs to the dugout in the second inning of a baseball...
Yankees begin 3-game series with the Rangers
Houston Astros
Dodgers begin 3-game series with the Astros
Why are the Texas Rangers the only MLB team without a Pride Night?
Victor Wembanyama reacts during introductions before the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June...
NBA draft report cards: Spurs, Rockets among teams that hit it big