50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Construction taking shape in downtown Jennings as part of revitalization project

By Jade Moreau
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Construction work is taking shape in downtown Jennings.

It’s another step taken in the initiative to clean up the city, according to Mayor Henry Guinn.

“We are installing landscape planters to bring some vegetation and color to downtown,” Guinn said. “We are installing throughout the entire Historic District all new ornamental street signs, and we are also putting led lights and irrigation into all the planters to accommodate the vegetation.”

The sidewalks are also being replaced.

The project costs more than $700,000 per block and consists of two phases. The first phase will start along Main Street and Plaquemine Street, with the second phase continuing down Nezpique Street to Academy Street.

“It’s going to look very similar to what we have around City Hall,” Guinn said. “It’s very, very exciting times in Jennings. Downtown development and I-10 development.”

The city recently renovated the Jeff Davis Arts and Technology Center, and the former Heywood Building is also under reconstruction.

This project is expected to be completed in August.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
Tickets for this year's home will go on sale June 6th!
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park
Fueling system on fire at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
Fire extinguished at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation

Latest News

Tropical update
Tropical Storm Bret weakening, Tropical Storm Cindy forms behind it. No threat to SWLA
Wounded veteran gets new mortgage-free home in Ragley
Wounded veteran gets new mortgage-free home in Ragley
Wounded veteran gets new mortgage-free home in Ragley
Veteran gets new home
This project is expected to be complete in august.
Construction taking shape in downtown Jennings as part of revitalization project