Construction taking shape in downtown Jennings as part of revitalization project

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Construction work is taking shape in downtown Jennings.

It’s another step taken in the initiative to clean up the city, according to Mayor Henry Guinn.

“We are installing landscape planters to bring some vegetation and color to downtown,” Guinn said. “We are installing throughout the entire Historic District all new ornamental street signs, and we are also putting led lights and irrigation into all the planters to accommodate the vegetation.”

The sidewalks are also being replaced.

The project costs more than $700,000 per block and consists of two phases. The first phase will start along Main Street and Plaquemine Street, with the second phase continuing down Nezpique Street to Academy Street.

“It’s going to look very similar to what we have around City Hall,” Guinn said. “It’s very, very exciting times in Jennings. Downtown development and I-10 development.”

The city recently renovated the Jeff Davis Arts and Technology Center, and the former Heywood Building is also under reconstruction.

This project is expected to be completed in August.

