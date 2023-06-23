Coast Guard rescues two men and dog after boat capsizes

Sabine Pass, TX (KPLC) - The Coast Guard helped save two men and their dog after their boat capsized near Sabine Pass, Texas on Wednesday.

Coast Guard rescues two men and dog (Coast Guard)

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watch standers received a report from 911 dispatchers around 3 p.m. of two men and a dog stranded near the Cheniere LNG plant on the bank of Sabine Pass.

The boaters’ 16-foot skiff had reportedly capsized due to the wake from passing vessels.

The Coast Guard Station Sabine Pass arrived on scene at 3:17 p.m., took aboard the two men and their dog, and transported them to a nearby boat launch.

One of the boaters reportedly sustained minor injuries but did not require medical assistance.

The vessel’s owner will arrange for its salvage.

