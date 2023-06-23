Champion Rewind Series - Rosepine Girls Track Team

50/50 Thursdays
By Devon Distefano
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Rospine Eagles girl’s track team took home two state titles this year in the 2A Division, one of them in the 400-meter and the other in the 4x400 meter.

Amaya Shine, Hayley Calcote. Allie Johnson and Aubrey Holt formed the 4x400 team.

“I love seeing the kids excel and we set goals at the beginning of the season,” Rosepine Head Coach, Anthony Cantrell said. “Watching the kids just work throughout the season and achieve their goals, it’s just a great feeling for me as a person and as their coach.”

Freshman Hayley Calcote found success early into her high school career, winning the 400m this season as well as being a part of the 4x400 team.

“My goal this year was to get under a minute so each meet I would try to get faster and in practices I would put in work to try to reach my goal for the meets,” Calcote said. “The 4x400 team winning state meant a lot because being able to run with the people I ran with and being able to win with them, it felt really good.”

Calcote credits much of her and her teammates’ success to Coach Cantrell’s ability to bring out the best in them.

“He’s a really good coach and he pushes us all to be the best we can be,” Calcote said. “He gives us hard practices but he wants what’s best for us and all the practices really do help.”

The 4X400 squad formed a bond that showed each time they competed.

“Our relationship is strong because we’re always coming together when we need each other,” said Amaya Shine, a member of the 4x400 team.

Cantrell felt good about his team’s chances going into the state meet.

“Going into the state meet, I was very confident we could pull out the victory, but as always you gotta run the race so I was truly expecting to win and we pulled it out,” Cantrell said.

Cantrell says he’s ready to defend their titles next season and hopes to come out on top in even more events.

