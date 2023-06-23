Beauregard Watermelon Festival kicks off today

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The 2023 Beauregard Watermelon Festival began today in DeRidder and will run through this Saturday.

KPLC’s Barry Lowin was there today to capture some of the sights and sounds from the festivities.

“This was the third year the Chamber is hosting the festival. It was previously held by our Beauregard Tourism, and we’ve been able to kind of revamp it and turn it around, and by adding new events every single year,” said Lisa Adams, the executive director of the Greater Beauregard Chamber of Commerce.

The festival will feature carnival rides, watermelon goat roping, spitting contests, live music and more.

“So this festival actually started in Sugartown; it’s all centered around the Sugartown watermelon,” said Chaston Tavares, of the Greater Beauregard Chamber of Commerce.

People come all over to eat and enjoy watermelon.

“We planted them in April like the April 10th and they are ready now. So a little over two months, it’s a cool process seeing them go from a little bitty plant to what they are now, they are always the best. They just got that sweet taste to them,” said Huel Willis, one watermelon grower.

“So we do this for our community. We’re very passionate about our community and we feel as though, adding new events every year enhances your festival and brings people back,” said Adams.

The festival will be from 6-10 p.m. on Thursday, 12-11 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m. - 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Admission is $5, and free for kids ages 3 and under. Admission is free with a military I.D.

