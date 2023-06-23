50/50 Thursdays
Arrest made in fatal crash at corner of Common, Bienville streets

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A 21-year-old man has been arrested for vehicular homicide following a June 4, crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets that resulted in the death of 19-year-old Kara Lemons.

Adrian Gutierrez, Jr. was arrested at 5:39 p.m., Thursday, June 22, 2023, by the US Marshals Service in Mission, Texas, according to Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel, with the Lake Charles Police Department. He is being held in the Hidalgo County Jail, awaiting extradition back to Calcasieu Parish.

Gutierrez was arrested after toxicology testing and after further investigation found he was speeding at the time of the crash, Fondel said. Judge Tony Fazzio set bond at $150,000.

The charge of vehicular homicide applies when a suspect is believed to have been impaired during a fatal accident.

Fondel said Gutierrez was driving north on Common Street in a 2018 Ford 150 pickup truck when he struck the 2006 Toyota Matrix driven by Lemons. The accident happened around 3:30 a.m. Lemons died at the scene.

