7-In-Seven Countdown - Top SWLA HS Football Rivalries: Oakdale/Kinder

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Like many of the rivalries in the Lake Area, Oakdale and Kinder’s is one with plenty of history, former Kinder offensive coordinator Justin Reed who now takes the helm as head coach this season says the rivalry is always something to look forward to each year.

“We do get to play each other every year in the Allen Parish Jamboree which is one of the bigger jamborees in the area so that’s always a fun night and you know it’s going to be a competitive game with them their coaches do an outstanding job coach Dieterich and they do a good job of adjusting their personnel and they’re playing each year to match their personnel,” Reed said.

Coach Reed’s ties to Kinder go way back to when he played quarterback for the Yellow Jackets so he’s excited to take over as head coach for the 2023 season.

As for Oakdale head coach Destin Dieterick he says the jamboree is where teams can hone their skills but for the kids that rivalry is rekindled each time they play no matter what’s at stake.

“You’re trying to figure out who you are you’re not trying to scheme anybody or show anything but for the kids, it’s a completely different story I mean as I said that could be the Superbowl for them anytime we match up against a kinder or oberlin or someone like that they see it through different eyes but we just have to keep them level headed and let them understand what we’re trying to accomplish in the jamboree but there will definitely be a little rivalry,” Dieterick said.

The last time the two teams faced off in a game that counted towards their regular season record was in 2021 when Oakdale got the best of kinder beating them 29-15, their first win in 13 meetings between the two schools, they’ll compete in the jamboree on August 25.

Here’s what each coach had to say about where their team is at as they prepare for the regular season.

“I see a lot of youth with us, especially up front we’ve going to go through some growing pains we have the skill we probably will always have skill here, up front we’re going to struggle a little bit early but it all depends on who steps up, we have the guys that can and it’s just a matter of will we just need a good summer,” Dieterick said.

“I mean last year you look at the overall record it was 2-8, not something we’re used to around here and the expectation is for us to be better next year,” Reed said. “We do have a lot of experience returning so we should have a mature football team, a team that understands what we’re trying to get them to accomplish as coaches and we have some outstanding leadership and some guys we’re looking forward to see play this fall”.

Last 10 matchups:

2022: (Jamboree, no score)

2021: 29-15 Oakdale

2020: 42-0 Kinder

2019: 12-7 Kinder

2018: 35-0 Kinder

2017: 48-21 Kinder

2016: 51-7 Kinder

2015: 17-6 Kinder

2014: 47-20 Kinder

2013: 20-7 Kinder

This year’s jamboree is scheduled for August 25th.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.