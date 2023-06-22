50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Young alligator appears to smile and wave hello

The photo shared by Melissa Chadwell shows a small alligator appearing to smile and wave as it...
The photo shared by Melissa Chadwell shows a small alligator appearing to smile and wave as it climbs onto a dock in De Leon Springs, about 20 miles southwest of Daytona Beach.(Melissa Chadwell/AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELEON SPRINGS, Fla. (Gray News/TMX) – A young alligator in Florida almost appears friendly in a well-timed photo captured earlier this year as the reptile tried to climb toward the photographer.

The photo shared by Melissa Chadwell shows a small alligator appearing to smile and wave as it climbs onto a dock in De Leon Springs, about 20 miles southwest of Daytona Beach.

Chadwell said the photo was snapped in February.

“This was a lucky shot of this little guy trying to climb up on a dock. Too cute,” she wrote alongside the photo in the Facebook group Alligators of Florida.

While injury or death caused by alligators is rare in Florida, there is significant human-alligator conflict.

Nuisance alligators are defined as being over 4 feet long and are considered a threat to people, pets or property.

According to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission report on the Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program, or SNAP, issued on Feb. 21, the state has 113 contracted nuisance alligator trappers that respond to 10,000 calls for service annually.

Because healthy alligator populations exist in all available habitats in all of Florida’s 67 counties, nuisance alligators are generally not relocated to the wild, where their introduction can lead to territorial fights and death, according to the FWC.

Nuisance alligators become the trapper’s property to sell for hide or meat or to sell live to a zoo or farm.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
Tickets for this year's home will go on sale June 6th!
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park
Fueling system on fire at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
Fire extinguished at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation

Latest News

The report also noted that the pandemic contributed to heightened substance abuse and barriers...
Preventable deaths surged nationwide, yearly health care report says
Tropical Storm Bret is bearing down on islands in the Caribbean Sea Thursday.
Tropical Storm Bret barrels toward eastern Caribbean at near-hurricane strength
Reports from storm chasers and meteorologists on social media showed considerable damage around...
Tornadoes tear through northwest Texas town, killing 4 people and causing widespread damage
First lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden welcome India Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a...
India’s Modi is getting a state visit with Biden, but the glitz is shadowed by human rights concerns