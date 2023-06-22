Will Wade receives 10-game suspension and two-year show cause

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - On Thursday morning it was announced that former LSU men’s basketball head coach, and current McNeese head coach Will Wade has received a 10-game suspension, and a two-year show cause via the Independent Accountability Resolution Process.

It was previously reported by KPLC that Wade’s contract included a five-game suspension, a one-year show cause, and various recruiting restrictions due to recruiting violations during his time in Baton Rouge, which was ultimately the reason he was fired by LSU in March of 2022. The suspension, and show cause by the IARP will replace McNeese’s self-imposed suspension, and show cause.

Wade, head coach of LSU from 2017-2022, was fired by the Tigers after an NCAA notice of allegations, which listed five Level I violation accusations and one Level II violation accusation against him. He was accused of offering cash payments to at least 11 prospective players, according to ESPN.

The five-game suspension, which was self-imposed by McNeese as part of his contract, was in hopes of getting ahead of possible NCAA punishments, which were handed down on Thursday.

The show-cause means for two years Will Wade and McNeese will be required to send letters to the NCAA, proving they are abiding by NCAA rules, and abiding by the restrictions imposed.

McNeese is able to appeal the suspension and show-cause should they choose, but in a press release from Thursday, it was announced that McNeese is accepting the penalties imposed by the NCAA.

McNeese Director of Athletics Heath Schroyer said the following in Thursday’s press release:

“We accept and respect today’s decision by the IARP in regards to Coach Wade. We are all happy this is finally behind us and we have clarity moving forward. We have been proactive from the beginning in respecting the NCAA’s process and in regards to protecting the integrity of our institution. That will not change moving forward. The enthusiasm around this program is at an all-time high and we are all excited about the future of McNeese Basketball with coach (Wade) leading the way.”

The press release also stated that Will Wade will not be commenting on the announcement.

