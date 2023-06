Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A truck caught fire around 5 p.m. this afternoon on 210 east just before the 210 bridge, leading to heavy traffic congestion.

Some congestion remains between the bridge and the I-10 interchange near Sulphur.

The vehicle fire has since been extinguished.

Vehicle fire on 210 near bridge (Stephanie Gill)

