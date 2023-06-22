Teens learn life skills from deputies in ‘Reality Check’ class

Vinton, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is helping teens prepare for adulthood with a reality check.

CPSO is visiting schools throughout the parish. The latest class was held at Vinton High School.

“Knowledge is power so it makes me feel a lot better knowing all this,” 15-year-old Olivia Stanley said.

Changing a tire or knowing what to do if you ever get pulled over are just some life skills teens like Olivia and older sister Annah are learning as a reality check.

“This is one of the most practical experiences that we can offer to our young people that they need in everyday life, the rest of their lives,” Sheriff Tony Mancuso said.

Deputies are helping young people prepare for any situation as they begin their journey of independence and try to navigate “adult things.”

“I already have things coming in the mail,” Annah Stanley said. “Like the day I turned 18, the day after that I started receiving credit cards and stuff.”

These teens get to learn how contracts for things like credit cards work, how to balance a checkbook, staying safe online and routine car maintenance.

“It’s simple things like that, just everyday life skills that we think young people need to go into that adulthood and that’s what we’re trying to provide for them,” Mancuso said.

Most of the Reality Check topics aren’t covered in school. However, they may be some of the most valuable lessons.

“I’m glad that we have this option because when I was her [Olivia’s] age, I learned at the traffic stop versus when they can learn in a classroom and figure it out before anything happens or learning how to change a tire before you’re on the side of the interstate,” Annah said.

Classes are still happening this summer. The next one is in Iowa on June 28.

