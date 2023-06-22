SWLA Arrest Report - June 21, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 21, 2023.
Casey Wade Hoeflicker, 35, Lake Charles: Aggravated flight from an officer; resisting an officer with force; first offense DWI; speeding.
William Joe Mullins, 59, Baton Rouge: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.
Megan Leigh Williams, 42, Silsbee, TX: Third offense DWI; careless operation.
Julie Clair Aron, 43, Mansura: Possession of stolen things under $25,000; possession of a Schedule IV drug; contempt of court.
Joshua Dontrell Jackson, 22, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to signal while turning.
Delbert Leroy Jackson Jr., 53, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; domestic abuse; child endangerment.
Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.