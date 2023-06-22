50/50 Thursdays
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - June 21, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 22, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 21, 2023.

Casey Wade Hoeflicker, 35, Lake Charles: Aggravated flight from an officer; resisting an officer with force; first offense DWI; speeding.

William Joe Mullins, 59, Baton Rouge: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.

Megan Leigh Williams, 42, Silsbee, TX: Third offense DWI; careless operation.

Julie Clair Aron, 43, Mansura: Possession of stolen things under $25,000; possession of a Schedule IV drug; contempt of court.

Joshua Dontrell Jackson, 22, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to signal while turning.

Delbert Leroy Jackson Jr., 53, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; domestic abuse; child endangerment.

