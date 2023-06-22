Shooting in Jennings leaves one wounded

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Jennings Police Department are searching for a suspect in a shooting that happened last night around 9 p.m. on Smith Street.

Police Chief Danny Semmes said they responded to a call shortly after 9 p.m. last night of a shooting in the area of G.C. Chaney Street.

While police attempted to locate the area where the shots occurred, they received a report from Jennings American Legion Hospital of a victim who had just been dropped off that had a gunshot would to the chest.

The victim, an 18-year-old male, suffered a graze wound to his chest. He was treated by medical staff and released.

Jennings Police’s investigation led them to locate the crime scene in the 200 block of Smith Street.

Chief Semmes said they found numerous shell casings in the street and a nearby residence had been struck with gunfire, as well.

A search warrant was issued for the residence, and after processing the scene, projectiles were located in the house where children had been at the time, according to police.

