Mom, 4 teens struggle through heat wave after electricity cut off for non-payment

Calcasieu Parish, LA (KPLC) - As sunset approaches, there’s a bit of relief from the heat for Jennifer Pinder and her four teenagers. They live off Highway 109 in the Toomey Starks area. Their electricity was cut off on June 14 because she couldn’t pay, and part was past due.

She said they do their best to cope.

“Miserable, hot, uncomfortable,” is how she describes it.

She gets minimum wage working at a convenience store and lives paycheck to paycheck. Like a domino effect, Pinder said the situation got bad when she lost her food stamps.

She said she had to use money for food.

“Either put food in the house for the kids so they can eat and everything and pay what I can on the bills, or pay the bills and not put food in the house,” said Pinder.

No electricity means no water because the well needs power.

“It affects my brother too because it [the well] goes to my house and my brother’s house. So, if I have no water, he has no water. He has a 1,500-gallon tank or something that they were able to fill up with water that we use so we’re able to flush the toilets,” Pinder said.

We heard about the family when she called a local agency for help, but they only assist those 60 and older. The bill is down to $465 thanks to a few people helping.

“I done tried everything. It’s gotten to the point where I just give up,” said Pinder.

Neighbors and relatives like cousin Madison LeBoeuf wish they could do more.

“It’s going against everything humane. They’re not able to shower, they’re not able to brush their teeth, they’re having to go get water from places. It’s just sad. Like their dogs are hot, they’re hot,” said LeBouef.

With increasing prices for just about everything, the answers don’t come easily.

A spokesperson at Entergy said their team is reaching out to Pinder to see what can be done to help the family.

Pinder said she doesn’t want people to give her money, but anyone who would like to help is welcome to put money toward her bill. Her Entergy account number is 72269376, and the account is under her late mother’s name, Ethel Pinder.

