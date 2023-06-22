McNeese Spotlight: Fall registration and financial aid deadlines

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you’re planning to enroll as a new freshman or transfer student at McNeese this fall you need to register now if you haven’t already.

There is still time to register for both admission and financial aid.

Financial Aid Deadline - June 30, 2023

Registration Deadline - August 15, 2023

Fee Payment Deadline - August 16, 2023 (4:30 p.m.)

If you have not begun the process of registration or financial aid, you should contact your freshman advisor immediately and sign up for Cowboy Camp new student orientation to get all the information you need.

For transfer students, you should contact your advisor or major department head for advising and to get your alt PIN needed for class registration.

Anyone who needs assistance can call 337-475-5065 or visit Student Central in Chozen Hall which is open Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Fridays.

