FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms remain possible Friday, warmer and drier by the weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Showers and storms developed late Thursday afternoon, and may return ion Friday as well. High pressure to the west will remain backed off, with a frontal boundary remaining over the area. This could help trigger more afternoon showers and storms, especially if any disturbances from the northwest can come close to the area as well. Now we’re still not expecting a washout, though you’ll want to keep a close eye on the sky in the afternoon if planning to be outside. And as always, you can track any activity on the weather app as well. Otherwise, high’s likely return to the low 90′s away from any storms.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Low pressure will gradually weaken by Saturday, which will allow high pressure to strengthen back into our region returning conditions similar to last week with low rain chances and high humidity. There is some indication that temperatures could be even hotter as that high begins to build in. So be sur to stay hydrated if spending time outdoors, and as was the case last weekend, head indoors if you get too hot.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

In the tropics, we are watching the progress of Tropical Storm Bret near the Lesser Antilles, as well as Tropical Depression 4. Neither of these pose any threat to SWLA at this time. Check the Hurricane Center for more info on these systems.

