First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers and storms today, much needed rain before dry weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Scattered showers across SWLA will make for a slightly cooler Thursday. A disturbance moving across our region is creating large uncertainties in rain coverage for the day, allowing showers and storms to develop in SE Texas before possibly moving over our area by mid-morning. We certainly aren’t expecting a washout, but we will be keeping a close watch on the radar as scattered storms and locally heavy downpours will be possible throughout the day. If you have any outdoor plans, you will want to keep a close eye on the radar.

Conditions are not in place for any increased risk of severe weather, but a few storms could still build stronger consistent with a summertime pattern.

Abundant cloud cover combined with showers that do develop will help limit temperatures for some, any areas that do manage to stay dry will return to the low 90′s. Heat indices will just touch 100°, meaning no heat advisory for the day! Remember that it is still important to stay hydrated, especially in high humidity.

Afternoon conditions Thursday (KPLC)

Scattered activity could continue into the evening hours, although again we aren’t expecting severe weather other than a few larger thunderstorms.

Showers and storms will likely continue through Friday as low pressure to the northeast is still in place. While high pressure to the west is backed off, temperatures and heat indices will be slightly cooler with daily highs closer to 90°. High humidity will remain, with heat indices still hitting triple digits for some areas.

Rain chances drying up this weekend (KPLC)

Low pressure will gradually weaken by Saturday, which will allow high pressure to strengthen back into our region returning conditions similar to last week with low rain chances and high humidity. There is some indication that temperatures could be even hotter if high pressure builds stronger.

In the tropics, we are watching the progress of Tropical Storm Bret in the SW Atlantic, as well as a separate system farther east that has been given a 90% chance of development over the next 48 hours by the National Hurricane Center. Neither of these pose any threat to SWLA at this time. Check the Hurricane Center for more info on these systems.

