50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

LDH, coroner: Woman’s death was heat-related

Relatives found her at her home after several days with no electricity
Concerned relatives found 62-year-old Tina Perritt about 1 p.m. Wednesday (June 21).
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Keithville woman’s death was due, in part, to intense heat and high humidity, the Caddo coroner’s office reports.

The Louisiana Department of Health soon after confirmed the storm-related death in Caddo Parish. “This is the first death due to this storm event.”

Concerned relatives found 62-year-old Tina Perritt about 1 p.m. Wednesday (June 21) at her residence in the 9500 block of Rosalie Loop after several days with no electricity, according to the coroner’s office.

“Investigation continues into the death, due to chronic decedent health issues that, with near-triple-digit heat, led to hyperthermia.”

► Weather

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted for the Graywood subdivision and...
Shelter-in-place and evacuation lifted around Calcasieu Refining
Tickets for this year's home will go on sale June 6th!
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Two-vehicle accident claims life of 19-year-old
CPSO investigating shooting at Huber Park
CPSO: One dead in shooting near Huber Park
Fueling system on fire at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation
Fire extinguished at Jeff Davis Electric Fulton substation

Latest News

Boating and fishing boom
Boating and fishing boom
VIDEO: Sheriff's office investigating alleged assault involving Elton mayor's son
VIDEO: Sheriff's office investigating alleged assault involving Elton mayor's son
Tropical Storm Bret
Tropical Storm Bret Approaching the Lesser Antilles, no threat to SWLA
The conceptual design includes a hotel, coffee shop, fast food chain, a sit-down restaurant,...
Commercial development planned for Jennings, among several other projects